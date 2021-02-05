Sheriff’s Office Details Actions In Response To COVID Cases

Inside Tuolumne County Jail View Photo

Sonora, CA — While there were seven COVID-19 cases reported among inmates at the Tuolumne County Jail two days ago, there were no additional new cases yesterday.

The sheriff’s office is detailing some of the actions taken in response to the positive cases. Inmates will remain quarantined in their respective cohorts to reduce exposure, all positive cases are placed in isolation, increased testing will be conducted by Tuolumne County Public Health, a third-party medical company has been brought in to monitor and provide care to inmates showing symptoms, and public health is inspecting facilities to ensure protocols.

In addition, there are ways to reach out to the sheriff’s office directly with any questions or concerns. For general information and concerns, Public Information Officer Nicco Sandelin can be reached at 209-533-5857 and anyone hoping to contact an inmate directly can call Sgt. Chris Hurtado at 209-533-7201. The sheriff’s office will coordinate the effort but cannot mandate an inmate respond to a request.