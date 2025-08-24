Silver Alert Issued For Missing Sonora Woman

Missing woman Barbera Dee Crosby View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert, signifying a missing elderly person.

Search and Rescue personnel are actively looking for 85-year-old Barbara Dee Crosby, who was last seen at around 10 pm on Friday at Skyline Place in Sonora, along Sylva Lane near Cabezut Road. She is believed to have left on foot, in an unknown direction, with her dog Poncho, a small tan Chihuahua (not pictured). Barbara is 5’2″, 130 pounds, with short gray hair and glasses.

She was last seen wearing a red and black flannel top, jeans, and tennis shoes. She is considered at risk due to dementia.

Anyone who has seen Barbara, or knows of her whereabouts, should call the Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.