Vehicle Parked In Middle Of Valley Springs Roadway Results In Drug Bust

Drugs seized during the search of an SUV in Valley Springs—CCSO photo View Photos

Valley Springs, CA – Finding a vehicle parked in the middle of a roadway at night in Valley Springs, a Calaveras County Sheriff’s deputy, concerned it could cause an accident, pulled over to investigate, and a search uncovered meth.

The bust happened on Ross Drive near Blair Drive and north of Highway 26 on the evening of August 8, 2025. Sheriff’s officials report that the deputy on patrol came upon an SUV and, after conducting a record check on the occupants, found a passenger, Ellamarie Vancil, was on searchable probation out of San Joaquin County for possession of narcotics.

During questioning, Vancil admitted to having methamphetamine and a smoking pipe in her belongings. A vehicle search turned up about 1.8 grams of methamphetamine, pipes, over 20 syringes, some still containing meth, and several counterfeit one-hundred-dollar bills. A pat-down of Vancil revealed an additional counterfeit one-hundred-dollar bill in her right front pants pocket.

Vancil was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance with priors and other drug- and counterfeit-currency-related misdemeanors.