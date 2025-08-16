Local Girls Soccer Team Wins Tournament

Sierra United 2015 Girls U11—Photos taken by Lelani Rathasak View Photos

Sonora, CA – A local girls’ soccer team won a Bay Area tournament last weekend with close games and only one loss.

The games took place on August 9th and 10th for the Dublin United Shamrock Tournament at Fallon Sprouts Park in Dublin, which is south of San Ramon. The Sierra United 2015 Girls U11 took home the trophy, as can be seen in the image box picture.

“The was full of exciting matches, great sportsmanship, and strong community support from families and fans,” noted team fan and attendee Lelani Rathasak, who added, “Our team, Sierra United, played hard in every game. It was an incredible weekend for the players, coaches, and supporters, and a great showcase of local talent and teamwork.”

During the two-day tournament, there was stiff competition, and the Sierra United girls team lost their first game, as the Castro Valley Soccer Club team scored the only goal. They won the next three games by a score of 1 to 0, which included the final against the Mt. Diablo Mustang Soccer team.