Last Chance To Get Rid Of Dead Power Tool Batteries

Power tool battery View Photo

Sonora, CA — Sunday is the last day to dispose of old or dead power tool batteries for free.

The Tuolumne County Public Works Department has teamed up for a third year in a row with the local Wilco store in Sonora for the Annual Power Tool Battery Recycling event.

The public can collect their old power tool batteries and drop them off at the store, located in the Sonora Plaza Shopping Center at 750 Mono Way near Greenely Road. The recycling event runs through Sunday, August 17th, during regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and today (8/16) between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. The batteries can be dropped off in collection buckets by the registers. Public works stressed to please only put power tool batteries in the buckets. Questions regarding the recycling event can be directed to Wilco staff at (209) 682-5262.