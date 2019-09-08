September Caltrans Roadwork Planned For HWY 4, 49, 108, and 26

Road Work Ahead View Photo

Caltrans road work will delay travel in several areas in the Mother Lode this week.

Between Columbia Way, across from Sonora High School, to Pesce Way on Highway 49 be aware of utility work on the right shoulder and sidewalk. The work is scheduled Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. From Pisce Way to Reynolds Ferry Road in Tuttletown one-way traffic control related to shoulder work will cause 10 minute delays. The work is Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Work continues at the Yosemite Junction and to O’Byrnes Ferry for the new stoplight, as updated here. Pavement work is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 8 a.m. and continue day and night through Friday at 3:30 p.m. In the Chinese Camp area, at the Montezuma Road Railroad to HWY 108, drainage work will limit traffic to one-lane. Work will be from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday causing 10-minute delays.

Caltrans will limit traffic to one-lane at night on Hwy 108 over Woods Creek bridge. The night work is scheduled from Sunday through Friday from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Motorists should expect 10-minute delays. Peaceful Oak Road bridge work at night on HWY 108 will limit traffic to one-way and cause 10-minute delays Wednesday through Friday. The work begins each night at 8 p.m. and wraps up by 6 a.m.

Further up Hwy 108 at the South Fork Stanislaus River to Camp Blue Road expect one-way traffic control for crack sealing. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 am to 2 pm. From the Special Service Road and a mile to Eagle Meadow Road intermittent one-way traffic control will allow workers to conduct drainage cleaning and inspections. Over the Stanislaus River Bridge up by Dardanelle will lead to intermittent one-way traffic control and cause 10-minute delays. The work is scheduled from Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Highway 108 from Clarks Fork Road to Kennedy Meadows Road planned tree work continues to keep a lane and the shoulder closed through the summer. Also one mile west of Donnell Point to the Mono County Line travelers will experience delays of 15-minutes for the next few months along a more than 20 mile stretch of Highway 108 in the high country for the pavement improvement project as detailed here.

On Highway 4 Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) will be replacing pipeline from Lashkoff Place to Lower Moran Road this week. The work begins Monday at 6 AM and will wrap up at 6 PM each day through Friday. Traffic will be limited to one lane and cause delays of 10 minutes. An update on the project’s details was released in our news story here. Also, those same days and hours, from Upper Moran Road to Golden Torch Drive one-way traffic will allow for tree work along Hwy 4. Also, 7 am to 7 pm those same days and hours, from Upper Moran Road to the Big Trees Park Enterance one-way traffic will allow for spray operations along Hwy 4.

Road striping continues along 43 miles of HWY 4 from the Old Highway Connector to the Calaveras/Alpine County Line, with a moving closure of one lane. The work may cause travelers 10-minute delays and is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Also on Hwy 26 from San Joaquin/Calaveras County Line to Hagen Court work on the shoulder of both sides of the road could delay traffic 5-minutes. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 2:30 pm. There will also be road striping on Hwy 26 from Hwy 49 in the Mokelumne Hill area to the Calaveras/Amador County Line. The work is scheduled between 6 am and 6 pm Monday through Friday.

Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones. These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues.