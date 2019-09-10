Finishing Repairs Slows Traffic In Several Areas Of Tuolumne County

TUD crews at work View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) relays that final repair work will trigger delays for motorists in several areas of Tuolumne County that will last into next month.

TUD has hired local construction firm Njirich & Sons, Inc. to complete several repair projects by paving over the areas where work was done on various streets throughout the county. This week paving will be done on three roadways in two communities. One in Columbia along Parrotts Ferry Road on Wednesday, Sept. 11th and two spots in Sonora on Thursday, Sept. 12th. Those include along Palemone Street and North Washington Street; the latter is to patch a trench. The hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., each day.

Motorists can expect up to ten-minute delays in those areas. Drivers are asked to obey all signage, slow down and use caution in the cone zones. Paving in other areas yet to be announced will continue through mid-October, according to TUD officials.