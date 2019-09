One-way traffic control flagger sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District will be cleaning and inspecting sewer pipelines today through Thursday along Phoenix Lake Road.

Be prepared for the possibility of 10-15 minute traffic delays between Meadowbrook Drive and Silver Dawn Drive. The crew will be working along Phoenix Lake Road between the hours of 7am-2pm, each day. There will be flaggers and one-way traffic control.