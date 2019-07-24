High Country Paving Brings Traveler Delays

Pavement cracks on HWY 108 View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA – Travelers will experience delays for the next three months along a more than 20 mile stretch of Highway 108 in the high country.

Cracks seen in the image box photos are some of the damage left behind along the highway from past winter storms. Next week Caltrans will begin its $5.5 million pavement improvement project awarded to George Reed Inc. of Modesto to repair 21 miles of the roadway from the Donnell Rest Area in Tuolumne County to the Tuolumne/Mono County line. The work starts on Monday (July 29) and is slated for completion in late October.

The hours of operation will be weekdays, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to not disrupt tourism travel over the weekends, according to Caltrans officials.

During construction there will be lane closures and with flaggers directing one-way traffic control, which could cause up to 15-minute delays throughout the project. Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution in the cone zones especially where workers and equipment are present.