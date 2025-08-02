Stolen Wallet Returned To Rightful Owner

Sheriff's Deputy returning the wallet to its rightful owner—TCSO photo View Photo

Jamestown, CA – A stolen wallet was returned to its rightful owner, but the suspect wasn’t arrested for theft, as it’s a misdemeanor, and no one saw it happen.

A Tuolumne County man called Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch to report losing his wallet at a gas station near Highway 108 and Main Street in Jamestown on Saturday, July 19, at around 7:15 p.m. A couple of hours later, he called to report that one of his credit cards had been used at the gas station. The next day, the deputy reviewed the station’s security video. Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian says the deputy was able to identify a possible suspect.

During questioning, Boujikian disclosed, “The suspect claimed the contents of the wallet had been thrown away.” Further investigation and multiple follow-up interviews subsequently led to the wallet and most of its contents being found, except for eleven dollars, which the suspect admitted to spending.

“Because the offense was a misdemeanor and did not occur in the deputy’s or the victim’s presence, the suspect could not be arrested on the spot under California law,” Boujikian explained. However, this is not the end of the story, though, as she shared that a report was sent to the District Attorney’s Office, recommending that theft charges be filed.