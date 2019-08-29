HWY 4 Pipeline Project Update

Sunny
By Tracey Petersen
Reach 1 Pipeline Project along Highway 4 near Murphys

Reach 1 Pipeline Project along Highway 4 near Murphys

San Andreas, CA – The Labor Day weekend will give motorists an extra day without construction delays from the Highway 4 Reach 1 Pipeline Project next week.

Calaveras County Water District officials report per Caltrans, there will be no construction on Tuesday, September 3rd. Work will resume on Wednesday, September 4th and run through Friday, September 6th next week.

Flaggers will be directing one-lane traffic as crews continue digging trenches and installing new sections of the pipeline heading east from Northwood Drive along the south side of Highway 4, which is north of the Forest Meadows community in the Murphys area. Drivers can expect up to 15-minute delays.

District officials advise that crews are using pull-outs along the highway as staging areas to store heavy equipment, sections of pipe and wood chips to be used as the project moves up along the highway.

Moving in the other direction, crews are cleaning up sections where the pipeline has already been laid to Forest Meadows.

Additionally, tomorrow (Friday, August 30th) crews will wrap up work at 3 p.m. allowing for the rush of holiday travelers. The $6.7 million-dollar project is slated to be completed next summer, as reported here with additional details on the work.

  • Reach 1 Pipeline Replacement Project map

