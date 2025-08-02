National Night Out Events Planned In The Mother Lode For Tuesday

National Night Out—SPD photo View Photo

Sonora, CA – National Night Out 2025 events are planned in the Mother Lode next week with family fun in mind that promotes strong police-community partnerships and a shared commitment to safer, more connected neighborhoods.

Sonora Police and the Sonora CHP have joined forces to celebrate this national event from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 5th, at Woods Creek Rotary Park on Woods Creek Drive off Stockton Street/Highway 49. There will be free hot dogs along with a water balloon battle, kickball, and interactive games.

The public can meet officers, as well as representatives from several partner agencies listed below:⁠

Sonora City Fire⁠

Tuolumne County Probation⁠

California Highway Patrol⁠

California Department of Fish and Wildlife⁠

California State Parks⁠

Manteca District Ambulance⁠

Special Olympics Athletes⁠

Adventist Health Sonora

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is also partnering with other first responders for this event.

“Residents are encouraged to come together, build relationships, and enhance safety awareness in their local areas,” shared sheriff’s officials.

Some of the featured events are community activities, safety demonstrations, and the opportunity to meet local law enforcement and emergency responders at the locations listed here:

Main Street, West Point 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Big Trees Market, Arnold 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

La Contenta Golf Club (1653 Highway 26, Valley Springs) 5:00 PM-8:00 PM

Prospect 772 Wine Company (772 Appaloosa Road, Angels Camp) 5:00-8:00 PM

In addition, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office will also celebrate this year’s National Night Out by holding an event at the Mariposa County Courthouse, 5088 Bullion Street, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with emergency vehicles on display, giveaways and free hot dogs and refreshments.

Sonora Police encourage community members to “stop by and meet your local first responders and enjoy some games and food. See you there!”