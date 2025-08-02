Update: Fire In The Forest

Vegetation fire in the Stanislaus National Forest near Buck Meadows—PGE live camera View Photos

Update at 12:55 p.m.: Stanislaus National Forest reports through better mapping that the Rush Fire is located on Moore Creek Road near Buck Meadow Road in the Coulterville area of Mariposa County. Spokesperson Ben Cossel updates that the blaze is 2.5 acres. The flames are moving at a moderate rate of spread, with a slow rate of spread on the eastern flank. The western flank is butting up against Forest Road 1S15.

Original post at 12:20 p.m.: Buck Meadows, CA — Air and ground resources are responding to a reported vegetation fire in the Stanislaus National Forest south of Buck Meadows near the Tuolumne and Mariposa County line.

Dubbed the Rush Fire, it is two acres in size, and a large plume of smoke can be seen on the PG&E live cameras in the image box photo. The flames broke out near Buck Meadows Road and Moore Pilot Ridge Road. Forest spokesperson Ben Cossel reports it is on the Groveland Ranger District and was reported by both the Mount Elizabeth and Smith Peak Fire Lookout Stations. He added that the flames are moving at a moderate rate of spread, with spotting 100 feet off the fire. There is no word as to whether any structures are threatened.

An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.