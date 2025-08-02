CHP Releases New Details On Two Sonora Crashes Just Minutes Apart

Sonora CHP patrol vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA – The CHP has released new information on two crashes in Sonora, with one resulting in a DUI arrest and the other originally reported as a hit-and-run.

The Thursday (7/31) crashes occurred within minutes of each other at either end of downtown Sonora, stalling traffic. The first wreck occurred around 10:20 a.m. on Highway 108. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports that 41-year-old Patricia Hartzell of Sonora was driving a 2004 Honda Pilot westbound, west of Old Wards Ferry Road. Coming in the opposite direction was 68-year-old Carlos Salazar of Stockton, driving a 2019 GMC Sierra pickup along with his passenger, 74-year-old Marie Salazar of Stockton. Behind Hartzell was 60-year-old Kay Nordvik of Copperopolis, driving a 2012 Subaru Legacy.

“Hartzell allowed her vehicle to travel over the double yellow line and as a result, the Honda crashed into the GMC pickup,” according to Machado. “After striking the GMC, the Honda continued out of control and crashed into the Subaru, where it came to rest.”

Salazar and his passenger sustained minor injuries and were taken by ground ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora. Hartzell also suffered minor injuries but was transported to Doctors Medical Center.

“During the investigation, it was determined Hartzell was driving impaired and placed under arrest for felony DUI,” stated Machado. “After being treated at the hospital, she was transported to the Tuolumne County Jail and booked on the violations.”

The second collision was first reported as a hit-and-run and happened just three minutes later at 10:45 a.m. on Highway 49 north of Old Sonora/Columbia Road. Macho relayed that 43-year-old Michael Bellinger of Sonora was riding his bicycle northbound. Coming up behind him, driving a 2019 Ford sedan, was 43-year-old Nicholas Chase of Sonora.

“Chase allowed his vehicle to drift onto the shoulder and as a result, the passenger side of the Ford struck Bellinger,” disclosed Machado.

Bellinger sustained major injuries and was taken to Memorial Medical Center for treatment. Chase was uninjured. Machado added, “This crash was originally called in as a hit and run; however, after further investigation, it was determined that it was not a hit and run.”