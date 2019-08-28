Sunny
86.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Progress Continues Repairing Marshes Flat Road

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen

Photo Icon View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — Tuolumne County officials are hoping that Marshes Flat Road will reopen in early October.

The road was closed die tp extensive storm damage in March of 2017. The CRA reports that the contractor, Syblon Reid, has faced challenges related rock, extreme heat, rattlesnakes and even a visit by a mountain lion at the site. Better progress is being made thanks to some revised drilling techniques over the past week.

Anchors are being placed into the hillside to hold a concrete ledge that will permanently restore the width of the road and feature a sturdy guardrail.

The final touches should be completed in just over a month, ahead of the winter season.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     