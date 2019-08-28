Progress Continues Repairing Marshes Flat Road

Tuolumne, CA — Tuolumne County officials are hoping that Marshes Flat Road will reopen in early October.

The road was closed die tp extensive storm damage in March of 2017. The CRA reports that the contractor, Syblon Reid, has faced challenges related rock, extreme heat, rattlesnakes and even a visit by a mountain lion at the site. Better progress is being made thanks to some revised drilling techniques over the past week.

Anchors are being placed into the hillside to hold a concrete ledge that will permanently restore the width of the road and feature a sturdy guardrail.

The final touches should be completed in just over a month, ahead of the winter season.