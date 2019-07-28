Update: Fire Ignites Near Marshes Flat Road

Update a 5:19pm: CAL Fire reports that a fire in the Don Pedro area is now contained. It destroyed a home and spread to about 1-2 acres of nearby vegetation around the 6500 block of Marshes Flat Road. No injuries have been reported. Crews will remain on scene this evening mopping up the incident. A special thanks to community news partner Peggy Sells for submitting photos. Pictures can be sent to news@clarkebroadcasting.com.

Original story posted at 4:48pm: Don Pedro, CA — Air and ground resources are on the scene of a residential structure fire in the Don Pedro area that has also spread to about an acre of vegetation.

The fire is in the 6500 block of Marshes Flat Road, near Blanchard Road. Crews are working to get a handle on the blaze. Be prepared for activity in the area.