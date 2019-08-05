Update: Fire Near Marshes Flat Road

CAL Fire C404 based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 12:40pm: CAL Fire has not released any information about the size of the fire near Marshes Flat Road and Highway 49, but air resources were released from the incident.

Original story posted at 11:20am: Moccasin, CA — Air and ground resources are responding a report of a fire in the area of Marshes Flat Road and Highway 49.

The area is outside of Moccasin. It was reportedly a vehicle fire that spread to vegetation. Be prepared for activity in the area. There is not immediately a size estimate.