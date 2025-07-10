Second Weekend In July Events

There are many events planned for this weekend July 12th and 13th, 2025.

First, Sheriff Vasquez will be present at a Town Hall at 6 PM tonight, Thursday, July 10 at the Board of Supervisors Chambers to discuss a variety of topics. As reported here, the topics include the county budget, key Government decisions affecting the safety of Tuolumne County, and time for a Q&A to discuss any Community concerns.

Friday is the Angels Camp Farmers’ Market from 4:30 to 7:30 PM at the Angels Camp Museum.

The Kids of Off the Wall Youth Theatre Troupe will take the stage for Robin Hood the Musical, from Friday July 10th through Sunday July 20th. Join Robin Hood, Little John, and all the Merry Men at the Metropolitan Park in San Andreas.

Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center hosts the fourth annual Back-to-School Bash for the 2025–2026 school year in partnership with Cover’s Apple Ranch Touch-a-Truck event this Saturday. Proceeds will benefit Habitat For Humanity

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park will feature a welcome back ceremony for the “Movie Star Locomotive” after a 1,472-day inspection. The Sierra No. 3 was out earlier this summer to periodically pull excursion trains including on July 4, Sierra No. 3 was last officially in service at Railtown in 2021. All the details on this weekend’s celebration of the locomotive’s return are here.

Friends of Columbia presents the Big Band Street Dance in downtown Columbia this Saturday. Celebrate Columbia Historic State Park’s Birthday from 6 to 10 PM. There will even be a costume contest, bring a lawn chair, and be ready to dance under the stars. Details are here.

It is Second Saturday Art Night in Sonora. Learn Paper Making with Tuolumne County Arts taught by Stacy Lindsey. There will also be a 2nd Saturday Vendor Market at Courthouse Park from 2 – 8 PM.

Gimme Shelter presents a tri-tip dinner fundraiser this Saturday. The funds will benefit construction of a new facility in Calaveras County. The event takes place inside of the Veterans Hall on Daphne Street in Valley Springs. The evening will include dinner, drinks, a raffle, an auction and dessert, ticket details are here.

This Saturday meet up for a guided hike to Cleo’s Bath at Pinecrest at 9 AM. Tuolumne Trails Hiking Adventures is a seasonal Tuolumne County Recreation Department program designed to promote discovery, exploration and enjoyment of The County’s abundant natural beauty. Participants in this year’s “Seize the Summer Series” will learn how to assess the weather for maximum safety and comfort with a guide who will offer information on local history, geology, plants, and animals. Details about the hikes are here.

Public pools are open up for summer. Recreation swim times, family pool nights, and the link to sign up for all swim classes at the Sonora, Twain Harte, Tuolumne, and Bret Harte pools are in our recreation guide here.

Saturday evening the Twain Harte Chamber of Commerce will set up the Twain Harte Summer Concert Series this Saturday from 6-8 PM at Eproson Park. The featured band is Kinland Station.

Sierra Repertory Theater is performing The Wizard of Oz at various times Wednesday through Sunday at the Fallon House Theater.

Fresh produce, handmade goods, unique treasures from local farmers, artisans, and young entrepreneurs will be found at local farmers’ markets: The Twain Harte Mountain Air Market continues weekly on Thursdays from 4 to 7 PM at Eproson Park. Friday from 2 to 6 PM the Valley Springs Farmers’ Market is open at 8 California Street. The Sonora Farmers’ Market is open Saturday mornings, the Murphys Farmers Market opens Sundays from 9 AM to 1pm. The Tuolumne Concerts in the Park & Outdoor Market next Wednesday, July 16, will feature Swing Gitane.

Dodge Ridge is open for scenic chair rides, mountain biking, disc golf, and hiking.

The restaurant of the month for July is Verona 18. Check out the movie times at local theaters, including Pinecrest Movies Under the Stars, and local gas prices are in our traffic section.