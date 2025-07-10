Cutting Down On The High Cost Of Heading Back To School

Back To School Bash and Touch-A-Truck event flyer View Photo

Tuolumne, CA— Parents wanting to reduce the high cost of school supplies can visit the Back-To-School Bash this weekend, which offers free school gear and big trucks along with family fun at Cover’s Apple Ranch.

Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center hosts the fourth annual Back-to-School Bash for the 2025–2026 school year in partnership with Cover’s Apple Ranch Touch-a-Truck event this weekend.

“Our goal is to support students and families as they prepare for school—physically, mentally, and emotionally,” said Janet Pepper, CEO at TMWIHC. “Partnering with Cover’s Apple Ranch allows us to create a truly memorable day for the community.”

Students ages 5–17 will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies and have the chance to get close to tractors, dump trucks, and a fire truck. They can also watch the Dozer Crush, where a bulldozer flattens a car. Additionally, Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center will offer FREE sports physicals from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at their Tuolumne Primary Care Clinic located at 18880 Cherry Valley Boulevard.

The Back-To-School Bash takes place on Saturday, July 12, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cover’s Apple Ranch at 19211 Cherokee Road, off Tuolumne Road in Tuolumne. To volunteer, be a vendor, become a sponsor, or for more information, contact Laura Neher at laura.neher@tmwihc.org or call 209-459-2932.