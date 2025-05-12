Sonora Farmers Market Returns May 17 With Expanded Footprint

Sonora, CA– The Sonora Farmers Market returns Saturday, May 17, with a new layout that includes the temporary closure of Stewart Street between Linoberg and Theall to make room for an expanded market and improved pedestrian safety.

The street closure is part of a city-approved Demonstration Project, a short-term initiative aimed at testing enhancements to the downtown environment. Detours will be in place on Shepherd Street to accommodate the change. The project follows a 2023 community engagement effort in partnership with Blue Zones Project Tuolumne County, which identified concerns about safety and curb appeal along Stewart Street. In response, the city approved several upgrades, including the relocation of trash bins to designated areas, installation of planters with lattice borders, repainted ladder-style crosswalks at Linoberg and Theall streets, resized loading zones, wayfinding signage to support local businesses, and new “No Smoking/No Vaping” signage on Linoberg Street.

However, four of the newly placed planters were stolen over the weekend. The city is asking for their return, no questions asked, emphasizing that the planters were part of an effort to screen trash bins and clear sidewalks for public use. Officials say the theft may have been a misunderstanding and hope the items will be returned once their purpose is understood.