Sheriff Vasquez Launches Countywide Town Hall Tour

Sonora, CA– Sheriff David Vasquez will host a series of town hall meetings this summer across Tuolumne County, giving residents the opportunity to hear about public safety, the county budget, and other government decisions directly from the sheriff.

The meetings begin at 6 p.m. and will take place at various community locations from June through August. Each session includes a Q&A segment for the public to voice concerns or ask questions. The schedule is as follows:

June 25 – Sonora Moose Lodge

July 10 – Sonora Board of Supervisors Chambers

July 16 – Groveland Community Resilience Center

July 23 – Twain Harte Community Center

Aug. 6 – Columbia Elementary School

Aug. 28 – Tuolumne Community Resilience Center

The first meeting was held on June 18 at Jamestown Community Hall. Sheriff Vasquez’s goals for these meetings will be to foster open communication with the public and provide updates on key initiatives impacting the safety of Tuolumne County.