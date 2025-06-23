Clear
Sheriff Vasquez Launches Countywide Town Hall Tour

By Nic Peterson

Sonora, CA– Sheriff David Vasquez will host a series of town hall meetings this summer across Tuolumne County, giving residents the opportunity to hear about public safety, the county budget, and other government decisions directly from the sheriff.

The meetings begin at 6 p.m. and will take place at various community locations from June through August. Each session includes a Q&A segment for the public to voice concerns or ask questions. The schedule is as follows:

  • June 25 – Sonora Moose Lodge

  • July 10 – Sonora Board of Supervisors Chambers

  • July 16 – Groveland Community Resilience Center

  • July 23 – Twain Harte Community Center

  • Aug. 6 – Columbia Elementary School

  • Aug. 28 – Tuolumne Community Resilience Center

The first meeting was held on June 18 at Jamestown Community Hall. Sheriff Vasquez’s goals for these meetings will be to foster open communication with the public and provide updates on key initiatives impacting the safety of Tuolumne County.

