Road Projects Scheduled For 3rd Week In October

Some road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, here are the projects scheduled from October 15th to the 21st.

On Highway 26 at White Road and Nichols Road two miles of one-way traffic control will allow for utility work. The work is planned for today, Sunday the 15th from 8 am to 4 pm.

On Highway 4 expect traffic breaks from Bonanza Mine to Appaloosa Road for the Highway 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project detailed here. Work begins this week on Monday and continuing through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 from Darby Russell Road to Horseshoe Drive one-way traffic control for night-time utility work is planned Sunday through Friday from 6 pm to 6 am and after a break also during the day from 9 am to 3pm.

On Highway 26 the long-term one-way traffic control at South Fork Mokelumne River for bridge work continues through October 31, 2023.

On Highway 49 in Chinese Camp at the Montezuma Road Railroad to Highway 108 there will be one-way traffic control for road paving. The work will impact traffic Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm.

On Highway 108 a moving closure from the Highway 49/Stockton Street 67 miles up to the Sonora Pass will allow for Caltrans to do road striping that will impact traffic. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 8:30 am to 4 pm.

On Highway 108 guardrail repair will restrict onramp lanes and shoulders beginning Sunday at 9 pm and each night Monday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., in the Mono Way passing lane area, Sanguinetti Overhead, Peaceful Oak Road and Via Estate/Rancho Poquitos area, and at the Soulsbyville Road and Twain Harte Drive area.

Tuolumne County Public Works Department hired Central Striping Services, Inc. to do road striping this week as detailed here. There will also be Caltrans road striping along 67 miles of Highway 108 up to the Sonora pass.

Tuolumne Utilities District’s (TUD) crews will continue to install a new water mainline along Confidence Road for the Mt. Provo Transmission and Intertie Project. The project is scheduled to wrap up at the end of November. The work hours are 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday as detailed here.

Highway 108 from Twain Harte Drive to the 4,000 foot marker guardrail repair will restrict one of the two lanes alternating. The guardrail work will be done on Monday and Tuesday from 6 am to 6 pm.

On Highway 108 from Brightman Flat to the Stanislaus River Bridge one-way traffic control will allow for slope repair and cleaning and guardrail work. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm and Friday from 7 am until 3 pm.

On Highway 120 from Altas Road in Stanislaus County to the Yosemite Junction one lane or the shoulder will be closed to allow for road sweeping from 8 am to 3 pm.

The Washington Street and Stockton intersection project adding a pair of bus stops and new ADA-compliant curb ramps continues with increased traffic impacts for new lights installed on Monday as detailed here. The completion date is scheduled for the end of October.

Tuolumne Road will continue to be swept over the next few days and striping should take place in the next couple weeks, weather permitting, but the chipseal work is complete.

The Standard Road Reconstruction Project began on August 14 and is expected to continue until October 31 as detailed here. Tuolumne County Public Works Department updates shoulder and utility work and will transition into electrical and sidewalk/crosswalk work and road striping next week. The Work Zone begins at Mono Way and extends to Tuolumne Road North with work scheduled Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the project expected to be completed on October 27 as detailed here.

At Mono Way and Tuolumne Road North rubberized chip seal is done, restriping will impact traffic Monday through Friday from 7am to 6pm. The project expects to be completed on October 27 as detailed here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.