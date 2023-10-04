Roadway Striping Planned Across Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Works Department has hired a contractor to do roadway striping on various county-maintained roads starting next week and continuing for three weeks.

The work is weather permitting and will start on Monday, October 9.

The company Central Striping Services, Inc. will be making passes through many parts of the county, including Columbia, Jamestown, Sonora, East Sonora, Soulsbyville, and Crystal Falls.

There will be periodic minor traffic delays in the vicinity of the work when the stripes are being painted. Use caution when you see work taking place, as the stripes will be wet, so avoid traveling over the fresh paint. Traffic control personnel may be staged, at times, in the construction zones.