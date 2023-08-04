Highway 4 Wagon Trail Work Back Underway

Highway 4 Wagon Trail Work View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — After a delay in getting work started up after the wet winter season, construction is back underway on the Highway 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project.

Beginning this week, crews resumed overhauling Highway 4 between Pool Station Road and Appaloosa Road. Signs are in place reducing the speed limit in the construction zone to 45 mph, and travelers are asked to use extra caution.

When asked for an explanation for the construction delays, officials overseeing the project relay, “Additional environmental work had to be completed before construction could be restarted after the winter.”

The project includes realigning the stretch of Highway 4 between Angels Camp and Copperopolis, widening the roadway, removing tight curves, and installing new culverts and animal crossings.

The first phase covers 3.2 miles between Bonanza Mine Road and Appaloosa Road and is anticipated to be completed sometime in 2024. Occasional traffic delays in the area should be expected.