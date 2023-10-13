Traffic Delays Hard To Avoid In Parts Of Tuolumne County

Standard Road Traffic Delays View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Works Director is providing an update on road work along Standard Road, Tuolumne Road, and other areas.

Road crews, including hired contractors, have been out in force in various parts of the county over the past month. Standard Road along with the intersecting Tuolumne Road have been among the most difficult to travel. It has been a headache at times for anyone trying to reach Standard Park, Curtis Creek Elementary School, and various businesses on Standard and Tuolumne roads.

It is due to major overhaul project that has been underway for weeks on Standard Road, and a separate project along Tuolumne Road.

In addition, there has been work taking place on Merced Falls Road, Kewin Mill Road and Confidence South Fork Road.

We reached out to Tuolumne County Public Works Director Kim MacFarlane this morning who provided an update on the various road projects underway.

The information she provided is below:

Tuolumne Road will continue to be swept over the next few days and striping should take place in the next couple weeks, weather permitting, but the chipseal work is complete.

Standard Road is finishing up shoulder and utility work and will transition into electrical and sidewalk/crosswalk work next week. Striping should take place in the next couple of weeks as well.

Merced Falls chipseal should start on October 24. Lyons Bald Mountain chipseal is complete. Striping of both of these roads will be done by the end of the month, weather permitting.

Kewin Mill Rd paving is now complete.

Confidence South Fork paving from Michigan to Grey Owl was completed yesterday.

Additionally, County-wide striping will continue over the next two weeks.