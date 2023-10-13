Extra Activity Planned Monday At Washington-Stockton Intersection

Work on Stockton Street in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — Periodic traffic delays have been experienced over recent months as part of a transit and roadway widening project near the intersection of South Washington Street and Stockton Street in downtown Sonora.

In addition to widening and reconstructing the intersection, transit stops are being installed on both sides of Stockton Street.

The contractor, Dirt Dynasty, reports that there will be extra activity this coming Monday, October 16, adding, “Caltrans will be working along with Pacific Excavation to perform the cutover and removal of the old signal poles located at the intersection of S. Washington St and W. Stockton St. The signals will be turned off at 8 am. and will be put on flashing red. Stop signs will also be placed out. The new signals will be operational by the end of the day.”

The $2.6 million overall project got underway in April and should be wrapping up this month.