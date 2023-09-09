Partly Cloudy
89.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Kewin Mill Road Repairs To Delay Traffic

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Kewin Mill Road storm damage

Kewin Mill Road storm damage

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA  – Tuolumne County Public Works officials report the work hours will be extended next week and will impact morning and evening commuters.

The contractor on the “Kewin Mill Road Rehabilitation Project” is Sinclair General Engineering Construction out of Oakdale. As earlier reported here, work began at the end of July 31 and will continue through October 1, 2023.

Public works officials provided this information regarding the project:

  • UPDATE: Work is scheduled to take place between the extended hours of 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. the week of September 11, 2023.
  • Please be aware of all construction signs or traffic control personnel in the construction zone and respect all temporary speed limits.
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 