Traffic Delays On Tuolumne Road Due To Major Repair Project

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA — Travelers on Tuolumne Road, near the Mono Way intersection, have been experiencing traffic delays as a major roadway project got underway this morning.

The Tuolumne County Public Works Department reports that the project will include localized roadway repairs, application of rubberized chip seal, and restriping.

The company American Pavement Systems, Inc. of Modesto has been hired to do the work. The work zone will begin at Mono Way and extend to Tuolumne Road North. The hours will be Monday-Friday, 7am-6pm. The project is expected to be completed on October 27.

The public works department adds that funding for the effort comes from a mix of Tribal Impact Mitigation Fees from the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians and SB-1 local gas tax funds.

Traffic delays of 10-15 minutes can be expected, at times, on Tuolumne Road, over the next month.