New Water Mainline To Cause Traffic Delays

Sonora, CA — Motorists can expect delays for the next two months for the Tuolumne Utilities District’s (TUD) Mt. Provo Transmission and Intertie Project.

Crews are scheduled to install a new water mainline along Confidence Road on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, with the project scheduled to wrap up at the end of November (11/30/23). The work hours are 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Confidence Road will have one-lane traffic controls between Sunset and Sunrise drives. That will create delays of up to 10 minutes. Motorists are asked to take an alternative route if possible.

The Department of Water Resources provided the $2.8 million grant that will pay for installing about 14,000 lineal feet of 8-inch water main pipeline, two pressure-reducing stations, and 10 new fire hydrants on Mt. Provo Road in the Ponderosa Hills area. Once completed, TUD added that the project will serve as one of the main arteries of the district’s water transmission system from the future Sierra Pines Regional Water Treatment Facility located in Twain Harte. Any questions on the project or traffic alert can be directed to TUD at (209) 532-5536.