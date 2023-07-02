July Fourth Holiday Limits Caltrans Road Work

caltrans road work View Photo

Some Caltrans road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, July 2nd to the 8th.

On Highway 4 in the Telegraph Road area or mile marker one, to Shirley Road and Murphy three miles down the road, one-way traffic control will allow for drainage work. The work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

On Highway 26 in the area East and West of Ridge Road (mile marker 18.6 to 26.8) the left and right shoulder will be closed for utility work. The work is planned for Wednesday and Thursday from 8 am to 4 pm. At mile marker 29 to almost 30 one-way traffic control will allow for drainage work. The drainage work is planned for Thursday and Friday from 7 am to 5 pm.

On Highway 26 at the Viaduct and the South Fork of the Mokelumne River the long-term bridge work continues through July 3 at 8 am.

On Highway 49 from mile marker 29.4 in Mariposa to mile marker 6.4 in Tuolumne or in the area of Bear Valley Road and Moccasin Creek one-way traffic control for drainage work will impact traffic. The work is planned for Monday through Thursday from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm.

On Highway 108 guardrail repair from Twain Harte Drive to the 4,000-foot elevation marker will begin Thursday at 6 a.m. and wrap up at 6 p.m. and then on Friday work will begin at 6 am and be done by 3 p.m. On Highway 108 at the Brightman Ranger Station and the Stanislaus River Bridge guardrail repair begins Thursday at 6 a.m. and wraps up at 6 p.m. and then on Friday work will begin at 6 am and be done by 3 p.m.

Yosemite Valley is now accessible from Highway 120 as detailed here.

Glacier Point Road is open to traffic for the next two weekends. This week through July 4 at 10 p.m. and next weekend from July 8 at 6 a.m. through July 9 at 10 p.m. On Saturday, July 15th, at 6 a.m. the roadway will fully reopen to traffic. Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass opened for the season on June 8th, as reported here, and Highway 108 Sonora Pass opened on June 9th as reported here.

There will be traffic delays this week and continuing until the end of July on Phoenix Lake Road due to road construction adjacent to work that has been taking place recently by the Tuolumne Utilities District. Details are here.

The City of Sonora’s bus stop project work continues and it will be completed in late August as detailed here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.