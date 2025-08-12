Fire On Highway 49 In Mariposa

Mariposa, CA– Fire resources are on the scene of a vegetation fire located at the 7400 block of Highway 49 in Bear Valley. The fire is estimated to be 3-5 acres in size with multiple spot fires. Three structures are reportedly threatened by this fire, which has been named the “Utah” fire. Mariposa Sheriff’s Deputies are notifying residents about an evacuation order at the Corner of Highway 49 North and Bear Valley Road. They are also warning that residents in the advisory zone should begin preparing in case an evacuation is necessary. No road closures are currently in place at this time. A temporary evacuation point is at New Life Church, located at 5089 Cole Road, Mariposa.

An evacuation order map can be found here.