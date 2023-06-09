HWY 108 Sonora Pass Reopened

Highway 108 Sonora Pass opens for season. View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Traffic is once again rolling over Highway 108 Sonora Pass as the gates swung open for the season at 1:30 p.m. today, according to Caltrans.

Crews began working just over two months ago in April clearing the road of the deep snow that blanketed the high country this past winter. On Tuesday, Caltrans reported that snowplows coming from the west in Tuolumne County met those coming from the east in Mono County near the summit.

“Along the way, crews found mudslides, rockslides, avalanches, tree debris, and flooding. All those hazards were cleaned up and fixed before the pass was officially ready for the traveling public,” according to Caltrans.

Caltrans noted that Sonora Pass is closed each winter from the Sno-Park for about 28 miles to the summit (9,624 feet of elevation) and is the second highest point on the state highway system they maintained.

As reported here yesterday, Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass in Calaveras County reopened at 3 p.m. yesterday and Highway 120 Tioga Pass, managed by Yosemite National Park, currently has no slated opening date. Park officials have detailed this week that snowplows remain over a mile away from the highway’s east gate entrance.