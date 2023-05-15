Roadwork Will Spur Traffic Delays On Phoenix Lake Road

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA — There will be traffic delays this week and continuing all the way until the end of July on Phoenix Lake Road due to road construction adjacent to work that has been taking place recently by the Tuolumne Utilities District.

The new Tuolumne County Public Works Department work zone is between Ridgewood Drive and Paseo De Los Portales Road. You may notice up to 10-minute delays and detours will be in place. Crews will be widening the roadway and making drainage improvements.

The work hours will be Monday through Friday from 7am-4pm.

More details are below:• Phoenix Lake Road will be subject to traffic restrictions for the duration of construction, expect delays.

• The work zone will begin at Ridgewood Drive and extend through Paseo De Los Portales Road. One way traffic control may be present and a detour is available.

• Project work is adjacent to ongoing work by Tuolumne Utilities District on Phoenix Lake Road. Detour around the work is encouraged to limit delays.

• The project consists of roadway widening, including shoulder paving and drainage improvements.

• Work is scheduled to take place between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday unless otherwise announced.

• Subcontractors for the project include Mozingo Construction, Collins Electrical Company, and Chrisp Company.