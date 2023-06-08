Ebbetts Pass Reopening: Sonora Pass Likely Soon

Highway 108 Sonora Pass Clearing View Photo

Sonora, CA — Caltrans announces that Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass will fully reopen for the season at three o’clock this afternoon (June 8).

The state’s transportation agency strives to reopen the regional mountain passes by Memorial Day weekend, but there was a delay this year due to the heavy snow, downed trees, and flood impacts.

Meanwhile, there is no announcement yet for Highway 108 Sonora Pass. Caltrans reports that the snowplows coming from Tuolumne and Mono counties, from the opposite ends, met near the summit on Tuesday (see image). However, before reopening the pass Caltrans needs to remove all fallen trees and assess any winter storm damages. We will pass along more information as it becomes available about a potential reopening date.

Also of note, Yosemite National Park reports that plows are still about 1.5 miles away from the east gate entrance of Highway 120 Tioga Pass, and there is no estimated reopening date yet.