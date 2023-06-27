Yosemite’s Glacier Point Road To Partially Reopen

Glacier Point Road in Yosemite View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Glacier Point Road in Yosemite National Park will partially reopen this weekend and fully reopen in mid-July, while Tioga Road will remain closed.

Starting Saturday, July 1, Glacier Point Road will reopen to traffic for the next two weekends. Park officials provided this timeline:

Open-July 1 from 6 a.m. through July 4 at 10 p.m.

Open-July 8 from 6 a.m. through July 9 at 10 p.m.

Then, at 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 15th, the roadway will fully reopen to traffic. Park officials advise visitors to arrive early in the morning to avoid lengthy delays and full parking lots, as Monday through Friday, motorists can expect 30-minute delays from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. along Glacier Point Road.

While vault toilets will be available this weekend, other services may be limited. Park officials recommend visitors bring plenty of water, as drinking water may not be available this weekend. They also caution, “Sections of trails in the Glacier Point Road area will still be wet and muddy, with snow persisting at the higher elevations like Ostrander Lake.”

Additionally, for those who want to go backpacking, wilderness permits are now available one week in advance, not the day before, as in the past, noted park officials. Tioga Road (the continuation of Highway 120 through the park) still plagued by deep snow from the winter storms will not be ready to reopen before the July 4th holiday weekend.