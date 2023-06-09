Yosemite Valley Now Accessible From Highway 120

Big Oak Flat Road Repairs View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Storm repairs have been completed a day earlier than initially anticipated on Big Oak Flat Road, the extension of Highway 120 in Yosemite National Park.

Big Oak Flat Road, which reopened at 7 am today, had been closed for just over a month due to storm damage. The Federal Highway Administration put the finishing touches on some of the needed repairs yesterday stemming from the failed roadway.

The closure has impacted the local economy in the Groveland area, as the Yosemite traffic provides a major economic boost.

For anyone heading to the park this weekend via Big Oak Flat Road, the National Park Service adds, “Use caution, as brief delays are possible on several sections of road.”

There is still no estimated reopening date for Highway 120 Tioga Pass.