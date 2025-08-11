Calaveras County Sheriff’s Volunteers Log 4,000 Patrol Miles

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Volunteer Unit logged more than 4,000 miles patrolling neighborhoods and businesses last month, as a packed calendar of concerts, fairs, and other events kept the team in constant motion.

Often serving as the first law enforcement presence on scene before large gatherings open to the public, the volunteers bridge the gap between event setup and the arrival of sheriff’s deputies, providing security and visibility during pre-event hours. At the unit’s meeting this morning, two members were recognized for their long-standing service. Volunteer Alan Clark received two stripes, marking four years with the unit. Volunteer Louis Chiu received six stripes for 12 years of service.

Founded in 1989, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Volunteer Unit operates as a self-governing nonprofit under the oversight of the Sheriff’s Office Operations Bureau Captain. The team includes a captain, a lieutenant, and four sergeants. Its duties have evolved over the decades—from crime prevention work in its early years to high-profile courtroom security in the 1990s, and now to marked vehicle patrols, traffic control, vacation house checks, public outreach, and managing substations.

With members trained to assist in both administrative and field roles, the volunteers play a role in programs such as Neighborhood Watch and You Are Not Alone, while continuing to provide support for the Sheriff’s Office and Jail operations.