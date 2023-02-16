Construction Of New Sonora Bus Stops Will Impact Traffic

Sonora Transit Project View Photo

Sonora, CA — Construction will start next month on a project that will add a pair of bus stops in downtown Sonora near the Washington Street and Stockton Street intersection.

In addition, there will be a crosswalk installed across Stockton Street, and new ADA-compliant curb ramps. The bus stops will be located on both sides of Stockton Street, near the intersection.

The project has been reviewed, and revised, over recent years. The city council approved a $2.6-million contract in September with the Valley Springs-based company, Dirt Dynasty, to do the work. The project funding is coming from Caltrans.

City of Sonora Community Development Director Rachelle Kellogg reports that the work will begin on Tuesday, March 7, and be completed in late August. There will be some notable delays and detours set up at various times during the project construction. More specific details will be forthcoming.