Mid-June Road Work Details

Some Caltrans road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, June 11th to the 17th.

On Highway 4 at mile marker one to the Calaveras/Alpine County Line an intermittent closure of one lane will allow for road striping. The work is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

On Highway 26 at the Viaduct and the South Fork of the Mokelumne River long-term bridge work will continue through July 3. Also on Highways 26 at Vista Del Lago and Quail Oaks Road the left and right shoulder will be closed for utility work. The work is scheduled for Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

On Highway 49 there will be one-way traffic control from Faguero Road to Jackass Hill Road for drainage work, beginning Monday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control at Sierra Rock Road for road striping is planned to begin Sunday through Friday from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

There will also be one-way traffic control between Brightman Ranger Station and Stanislaus River Bridge for guardrail repair on Highway 108. The work will begin Monday and continue through Thursday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Guardrail work continues at areas on Highway 108. Highway 108 on the Sanguinetti Road exit to Phoenix Lake Road and at the Mono Way Highway entrance/exit night work begins Sunday at 9 p.m. that will restrict one of the lanes until 6 a.m. each night through Friday morning.

Night work begins Sunday at 9 pm from 0.30 miles west of Sierra Rock Road to 0.30 mile east of Sierra Rock Road. The work will restrict traffic to one way for road paving each night from 9 pm to 6 am Sunday through Friday morning.

Yosemite Valley is now accessible from Highway 120 as detailed here. Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass opened for the season on June 8th, but Highway 108 Sonora Pass remains closed.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.

There will be traffic delays this week and continuing until the end of July on Phoenix Lake Road due to road construction adjacent to work that has been taking place recently by the Tuolumne Utilities District. Details are here.