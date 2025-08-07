Stanislaus Sheriff’s Office Official Arrested During Tuolumne County Incident

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office arrested 54-year-old Curtis Ray Hankins Sr. during a dispute at a home in the area of Italian Bar Road near Columbia Springs Lane.

The sheriff’s office notes that Hankins, who is employed by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, showed up in his unmarked law enforcement vehicle and uniform. He had not lived in the home for several months and is going through divorce proceedings. He told his wife, who was at home, that he was moving back due to being unable to afford living expenses because of the proceedings.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports, “While deputies were en route, the reporting party updated dispatch that Hankins had gained entry to the home. Deputies later determined Hankins had gained entry by unlocking the door after reaching through the dog door. After Hankins entered the residence, the victim left to wait at a neighboring property. Upon arrival, deputies contacted all involved individuals and determined Hankins had unlawfully entered the home.”

The victim filled out a citizen’s arrest form for the crime of unlawful entry into a dwelling and requested an Emergency Protective Order (which was granted by a judge).

Hankins was booked into Tuolumne County Jail, on Monday, where he listed his current employer as the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. His law enforcement vehicle and service weapon were transferred to his employer for safekeeping.