Mini-Grants Available To Help Lives Of Calaveras Children

San Andreas, CA — First 5 Calaveras and Prevent Child Abuse Calaveras have $13,000 available for community mini-grants aimed at helping local youth.

The grants will be awarded for short-term community-based projects that must be completed by May 22, 2026. Available grant money is intended for local libraries (up to $500 each), play groups for children up to five years old ((up to $2,000 each), no cost community events for kids (up to $1,000 each), and community projects supporting youth up to 18 -years old and their caregivers (up to $1,000).

Individuals, public agencies, and private organizations can apply. Awards will be announced the week of September 29. More information is available at first5calaveras.org or by contacting Amy Eaves at aeaves@calaverascounty.gov or 209-754-6914.