Third Weekend In September Event Summary

It is the third weekend in September and there are several significant events planned in the Mother Lode.

In Angels Camp South Main Street will be closed today, Friday, September 16 between 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM from St Patrick’s Church to Vallecito Road for Bret Harte High School’s Homecoming Parade. At Ironstone Amphitheatre Friday night there will be a UB40 concert.

The Sierra Quilt Guild will hold its annual Quilts and Threads show today and Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. More details about the entrance fee are here.

The 49er festival will be held this Saturday in Groveland. The parade begins at 9 am along Highway 120/Main Street as detailed here.

Summerville High School is celebrating its 111th birthday. The event includes ‘Calling All Bears’ an all-class Summerville High School Reunion. Jan Hiebert, Executive Director for the Summerville High School Foundation, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” as detailed here.

The Tuolumne County Republican Central Committee and the Tuolumne County Republican Women Federated are hosting the 2022 Reagan Dinner on Constitution Day, this Saturday, September 17th, at the Sonora Elks Lodge. Suzanne Cruz, a legislative representative for Tuolumne County Republican Women Federated, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” as detailed here.

Sierra Repertory Theatre is performing a new tribute concert ‘Great Balls of Fire’ celebrating music from Jerry Lee Lewis and others at their East Sonora Theater. At the Fallon House in Columbia SRT is performing ‘Dogfight’ Read our review in our blog sectoin here.

Soroptimist International of Twain Harte is back with Twain Harte Á La Carte. President of Soroptimist International of Twain Harte, Stephanie McCaffrey is featured in Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” as detailed here.

The Jamestown Promotion Club will be hosting Jamestown Music in the Park every Saturday in September from 6:00 to 8:30 pm. The free event is open to the public for family and friends. Enjoy an evening of music after dining or shopping in downtown Jamestown, details are in the promotional event listing here.

The Annual St Matthew Vehicle Show at the church has no entry fee Saturday. The community outreach activity offers a free hot dog BBQ and beverages, treats, and prize drawings with children of all ages welcome. Details are here.

The Columbia Fine Art Show will take over Main Street in Columbia. The event features over 40 artists and their paintings, pottery, photography and sculpture. No commission is charged, so the full purchase price of the artwork goes to support local artists. Entrance to the State Park, the Show and parking are all free as detailed here.

Saturday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 PM, the Old Columbia Schoolhouse is open to the public. Visitors are welcome to participate in the free ‘Back to School 1861’ evening of fun and educational opportunities. There will be 1861 school lessons every half hour, old fashion toys, dress-up clothes, homemade ice cream, and a sing-along on the steps of the schoolhouse. Columbia’s schoolhouse is the oldest two-story brick schoolhouse in the state. Details are here.

Grandma’s House and the Shawna Baker Foundation are holding their second annual Slide Outta Summer open-air market with live music on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm to benefit after-school tutoring and mentoring of school children and youth in agriculture. Details are here.

The Peaceful Valley farmers market is on Friday and the Sonora Certified Farmers’ Market begins at 7:30 am and will continue until Saturday morning to October 8th.

Dodge Ridge Biking and Public Skate Night at the High Country Sports Arena continue.

Movie times are available in our Entertainment section here. There are more events and some that are scheduled on Sunday, the full list of upcoming events is here.