Twain Harte á la Carte This Saturday

Twain Harte a La Carte View Photo

Soroptimist International of Twain Harte is thrilled to be back with their signature food and wine tasting event.

Stephanie McCaffrey, President of Soroptimist International of Twain Harte, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Twenty four years ago, the group started an exciting event outdoors under the pines in Twain Harte. This year, more than ever, the event wants to fly. Community support for this fun evening event comes from more 20 local and Napa/Sonoma wineries and more than fifteen local restaurants.

This year, the event will take place at Eproson Park on Saturday September 17th, from 5 to 7 PM.

Tickets are $40 which covers wine and beer sampling and food tastings from all the restaurants. There will be live music and auctions both live and silent. One of the auction items is a trip to new York City with airfare, hotel and cash. The Raffle items include two wagons of premium wine.

The important part of gathering together in Twain Harte is to support the many Soroptimist projects ongoing in the community. Covid shut-down two years of fundraising efforts. This year marks an important year for the return of community support and partnership–on display by the many wineries and restaurants on board.

Come enjoy a magical time under the pines in Twain Harte and know that your ticket price supports college scholarships and our high school girls’ career day …among many others!

More information call Sharon Kelley, 209-770-3633 or write to alacartetickets@gmail.com

Tickets are available online on Eventbrite, and in person at El Dorado Savings Bank in Twain Harte.

Participating Restaurant Food:

Bean Around the Block

El Jardin

Eproson House

Local Press

Mountain Creamery

Pizza Factory

Steam Donkey

The Branch

The China House

The Pinecone

The Rock

The Sportsman

The Sugar Shack

Twain Harte Golf Club

Viney’s Italian Restaurant

Beverage Representatives:

Bear Tent Brewery

Bella Grace Vineyards

Delicato Winery

Haraszthy Family Cellars

Hatcher Winery

Indian Rock Vineyards

Indigeny Reserve

Inner Sanctum Cellars

Ironstone Vineyards

Lava Cap Winery

Lavender Ridge

Meek Family Cellars

Oak Farm Vineyards

Portlandia Winery

Sierra Cellars

Strike Brewing Co.

Truly Seltzer

Val du Vino

Yosemite Cellars

and more.

