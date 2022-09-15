Groveland 49er Festival Returning

49er Festival & Chili Cook-off -Archive Photo View Photo

Groveland, CA — A popular community tradition in Groveland is returning this weekend.

After a two-year COVID hiatus, the 49er festival will be held this Saturday (September 17). The parade begins at 9am along Highway 120/Main Street in downtown Groveland.

Activities will then shift over the Mary Laveroni Park where entertainment on the main stage will kick off with the Pine Cone Singers at 9:55am, the Hilltop Musical kids at 10:10am, and the band Threshold from 11am-4:30pm. The event itself runs from 9am-5pm.

The chili cookoff competition runs from noon-4pm. Among the various other highlights are a beard and mustache contest, a western costume contest, old west gunfights, vendors, classic cars on display, a downtown poker chip run, silent and live auctions, and raffle drawings.

The Tuolumne County Public Works Department alerts travelers that Highway 120 will be closed at the intersections of Back Street, Hopper Street, Ponderosa Lane and Powderhouse Street, from 9-10am, for the parade. A detour will be in place around the route.