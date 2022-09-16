Reagan Dinner This Saturday Night

The Tuolumne County Republican Central Committee and the Tuolumne County Republican Women Federated are hosting the 2022 Reagan Dinner.

Suzanne Cruz, a legislative representative for Tuolumne County Republican Women Federated, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The dinner will take place on Constitution Day, Saturday September 17th, at the Sonora Elks Lodge.

The Reagan Dinner is an evening inspired by the Reagan Ranch.

The evening’s festivities will include:

Social/Networking Hour beginning at 5 PM.

Silent and Live Auctions

Delicious Ranch-themed BBQ Dinner served at 6:30 PM.

Get Involved Opportunities

The special Guest Speaker is Reagan Dahle, the son of California Gubernatorial Candidate Brian Dahle.

There will also be a special presentation speech: Threats on Our Constitution by Congressman Tom McClintock.

Tickets are $85 per person and are available by Calling Val at (209) 559-5725.

More information is also available at www.tuolumnegop.org

