Summerville High School’s All Years Reunion This Weekend

Calling All Bears is an all-class Summerville High School Reunion, that will take place this weekend.

Jan Hiebert, Executive Director for the Summerville High School Foundation, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Why an all-class reunion celebrating the 111th birthday of Summerville High School?

“The Foundation Board of Directors has had more than 2 years to decide what our fundraiser would look like when we emerged from the COVID19 years,” said Hiebert. “We decided to design an event like no other we had ever done before. Something that would bring the greater Summerville Community together after almost 3 years of struggle and strife. That is when “Calling All Bears” came to be. We have really tried to bring something for everyone into this 3-day event. It is scheduled for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday (September 16, 17, 18). The timing is perfect and the SHS Administration really helped us stage this event the weekend before the annual Homecoming week of activities, right before the BIG Homecoming game which will be Friday, September 23.”

Hiebert continued, “In keeping with the annual fundraiser that has been going on since 2005 (the famous “Feed the Bears” dinner), we decided the perfect event would be an ALL Years Reunion. Then we realized that SHS would be having its 111th Birthday this very year and low and behold our event was born! This event is all about alumni, students, and families, fun, games, and at the end a fabulous time capsule. The event, itself, will be held mostly in downtown Tuolumne at the Westside Memorial Park and Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall. Sunday will find us over at Summerville High School for a pancake breakfast that will kick off another day of games and activities ending with the Time Capsule ceremony and a birthday cake at 2 pm.”

The full weekend includes a full parade in downtown Tuolumne City on Saturday morning beginning at 9 AM. The Foundation has secured overflow parking and a shuttle to/from Summerville High School and West Side Memorial Park.

Parking Information for Saturday 9/17:

• Parking available at Summerville High School from 8 AM until 5 PM. Shuttle will be going back and forth until 5 PM. Cars need to be out by end of day.

• Parking available at Mother Lode Christian School from 8:30 AM until 2 PM. All cars MUST be out by 2 PM as the gates will be locked at 2 PM.

Here is the full schedule of Reunion events:

“CALLING ALL BEARS”

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16TH- MOTHER LODE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

No early birds, please, as school lets out at 3:30pm.

4:30 pm – 6:00 PM –Alumni Reception – Mother Lode Christian School

SATURDAY, SEPT 17th- WEST SIDE MEMORIAL PARK and TUOLUMNE VETERANS MEMORIAL HALL, JERRY WHITEHEAD SR. FIELD

9:00 am – 4:30 pm-SHS Club Tables and Alumni Class Tables, Raffle Ticket Sales Booth with Drink Tickets, Sales of all sorts of Black/Orange Bear Gear and Miika the Face Painter, etc. Playground at Veterans Memorial Hall will be available.

9: 00 am- 10:00 am SHS Calling All Bears Parade

9:00 am – 4:30 pm Coffee Breakfast Bar, Food Trucks: American Food, Pizzas, Mexican Food, Hot Dogs, ice cream, Kona Ice, etc. Open at 11:00am

Photo Booth – 11:00 am – 4:00 pm – Margott Weltin of Weltin Designs

9:00 am – Bar Opens @ West Side Memorial Park on East side of Gazebo. Bloody Mary’s 9am- 12:00 noon. Beer, Wine, Soft drinks, waters until 4pm

11:00 am – 1:00 pm Alumni Jazz @ 8 from SHS performs in the West Side Memorial Park on the South Side of the Gazebo.

Tennis nets and casual games for 10 year olds to 18, with Tennis Coach, Kelly Bressel.

1:00 pm – 3:00 pm Alumni Baseball Game at Jerry Whitehead, Sr. Field, Tuolumne.

11:00 am – 4:00 pm West Side Memorial Park area, Alumni Cornhole Contest- $20 entry fee per team of 2. Entry forms @ SHSF website.

3:00 pm -5:30 pm Concert in the West Side Memorial Park Gazebo Area with “Weekend at Jimmie’s, a Rock/Country Cover Band from the 60’s to today-Free to the Public-bring your chair and set awhile.

5:00 pm Reception & No Host Bar – Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm Feed the Bears/Hall of Fame Annual dinner, catered by “Any Event” – The Rock of Twain Harte

Hall of Fame Dinner served at 6:00 pm – Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall. Awards and Presentations follow the dinner at 7:30 pm.

SUNDAY, SEPT 18TH – SUMMERVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CAMPUS

8:00 am – 11:00 am – Boy Scout Troup 500, Pancake Breakfast in the Quad area at SHS. All proceeds from this fundraiser will go to the scouts.

9:00 am – 12:00 Noon –SHS Tennis Courts- Free Play Pickle Ball – Entry forms at SHSF website

10: 00 am- 2:00 pm Chalk Drawing Contest- Entry forms at SHSF website

11:00 am -12:00 pm – Two Tours of Summerville High School campus-with ASB Students & adult guides.

12: 00 pm – 2:00 pm Alumni Women’s Softball Game

2:00 pm The Event Closing Ceremony & Time Capsule Burial

2: 30 pm – Birthday Cake & Refreshments

For all of the information, log on to https://summervillefoundation.org/

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.