Slight Containment Gains and Acreage Growth On Electra Fire

Electra Fire in Amador and Calaveras County updated evacuation zone map 7-9-22 View Photo

Amador County, CA — Firefighters continue to gain containment on the Electra Fire, that ignited Monday along Electra Road in Amador County just outside of Jackson and near Highway 49 and the Calaveras County line.

The blaze grew by 50 to 4,478 acres and the containment has climbed to 72%. There remain 437 structures threatened, with none destroyed or damaged. Fire officials report, “Minimal fire activity is expected today, with smoldering along the unburned fingers and islands.” They added that smoke production has diminished due to fire suppression efforts.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office yesterday removed road closures located at the intersections of Tabeaud Road at Amador Lane and Tabeaud Road at E. Clinton Road. The new road closures are Clinton Bar Road at Tabeaud Road and Gold Strike Road at Tabeaud Road. Tabeaud Road is open.

The areas of Amador Lane, Canyon View Drive, Fig Tree Lane, Timber Ridge Road, Dunshee Road, and part of Ponderosa Way have been reduced from an evacuation order to a warning zone.

The areas containing Gold Strike Rd and Clinton Bar Rd remain in an evacuation order zone. The south side of Hwy 88 and Hwy 26 from French Gulch Rd to the Calaveras County line remains in an evacuation warning zone.

In Calaveras County, in West Point, Wilseyville, and Railroad Flat, the evacuation warnings have been lifted in several zones, which can be found on the Zonehaven map. Also, evacuation warnings remain in Glencoe. Regarding road closures, the intersection of Highway 26 and Buckeye Lane just west of Ponderosa Road is shut down.

Personnel on scene totals 1,972, with these resources: 183 engines, 58 hand crews, 29 water tenders, 19 dozers, and 13 helicopters.