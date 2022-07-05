Electra Fire Continues To Threaten Homes In Amador And Calaveras

Calaveras Evacuation map - hard blue line is evacuation order, blue and red lines with dashes are evacuation warning (purple boxes do signify anything related to evacuations). View Photos

Amador County, CA — A major fire continues to threaten homes in parts of Amador and Calaveras counties. The Electra Fire ignited during the three o’clock hour Monday afternoon along Electra Road in Amador County. The latest size estimate from CAL Fire last night was 950 acres, and a revised estimate will be released later this morning, as it has grown.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office continues to call for a mandatory evacuation order along Highway 26 from Ponderosa Road to Montgomery Road. Highway 26 is also closed from Buckeye Road to Ponderosa Road. A lesser evacuation warning has been issued for the surrounding communities of West Point and Railroad Flat.

Amador officials have issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents in the Butte Mountain Road area. Butte Mountain Road is closed except for evacuation purposes.

in addition, there is an evacuation warning for all Amador residents in a two-mile radius centered around Lake Tabeau.

The Amador County Animal Response Team has been activated. Residents may bring large and small animals to the Amador County Fairgrounds. Evacuation shelters for people are open at the Italian Picnic Grounds at 581 Highway 49 in Sutter Creek, and at the San Andreas Town Hall at 24 Church Hill Road.

Related to the Electra Fire, there are thousands of PG&E customers without electricity in the surrounding area. The outage stretches from Pine Grove and Pioneer in Amador County, over to Glencoe, West Point, Wilseyville and Railroad Flat in Calaveras County. It is unclear when power will be restored.

We will continue to provide updates on the Electra Fire as more information comes into the news center.