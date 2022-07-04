Update: Vegetation Fire Ignites In Amador County Along Electra Road

Update at 6:20pm: The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning for the area of Highway 26 from the intersections of Buckeye Road and Lower Dorray Road due to the Electra Fire. There are no mandatory evacuation orders in Calaveras County.

The other mandatory evacuation orders for Amador County still remain in place. The fire is burning in a similar area as the 2015 Butte Fire.

The current size estimate remains 100 acres.

Update at 6:15 p.m.: The Italian Picnic Grounds, located at 581 Highway 49 in Sutter Creek, will be the location for human sheltering. The Red Cross has been notified and will be responding to assist. An exact ETA for Red Cross is unknown at this time.

Update at 5:45 p.m.: CAL FIRE has issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents in the Butte Mountain Road area. Butte Mountain road will be closed except for evacuation purposes. CAL FIRE has issued an evacuation warning for all residents in a two-mile radius centered around Lake Tabeau. The Amador County Animal Response Team has been activated. Residents may bring large and small animals to the Amador County Fairgrounds.

Update at 5:25 p.m.: Jackson Fire Department has posted a list of places evacuated due to this fire they are as follows.

Ponderosa Way Butte Mountain Amador Lane Parts of Clinton Road

Update at 5:10 p.m.: The fire has grown to near 100 acres in what is being called a dangerous rate of spread in dry grass in the North Fork of the Mokelumne River drainage. Evacuations are in progress in that area.

Original post at 4:50 p.m.:Calaveras, CA– There is a vegetation fire in Amador County along Electra Road just south of Highway 49. Initial reports are that the fire is about 40 acres in size. Electra Road is closed near the fire. The Amador County Sheriff’s Office is evacuating some residents along nearby Butte Mountain Road. Air and ground resources are on the scene. Be prepared for activity in the area.