More Growth On Electra Fire And Some Containment

By B.J. Hansen
Electra Fire Perimeter

Electra Fire Perimeter

Amador County, CA — The Electra Fire, which started on Monday afternoon along Electra Road near Highway 49 outside of Jackson, is up to 3,900 acres and there is now five percent containment.

Air and ground resources continue to build lines to control the fire. Yesterday firefighters were challenged by short intense upslope runs, and short range spotting, contributing to the fire’s spread. 1,217 structures are threatened. There have been no reports of any structures damaged.

Some additional evacuation areas were added yesterday in the area of Highway 88 in Amador County. Evacuation Orders remain in effect in the area of Highway 26 in Calaveras County near the fire. There are also evacuation warnings for Railroad Flat and West Point (Click on View Photos to see maps of the evac zones in the two-county region).

The Calaveras Evacuation Center is now located at the Mountain Oak School at 150 Old Oak Road in San Andreas. The Amador Evacuation Center is at the Italian Picnic Grounds. Over 1,300 firefighters are on the scene. A larger type three incident management team is taking over the operations this morning.

